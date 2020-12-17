COVID-19 in South Dakota: 594 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,301; Active cases at 8,756

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported along with another large decrease in active coronavirus cases in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,301. There have been 355 deaths reported in December. The new death was listed as a woman in the 70-79 age range.

On Thursday, 594 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 93,197, up from Wednesday (92,603). Total recovered cases are now at 83,140, up from Wednesday. (80,316).

Active cases are now at 8,756, down from Wednesday (10,987). South Dakota hasn’t been under 9,000 active cases since October 21.

Current hospitalizations are now at 406, down from Wednesday (412). Total hospitalizations are at 5,317, up from Wednesday (5,265).

Total persons tested negative is now at 263,719, up from Wednesday (263,011).

There were 1,302 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 45%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 19.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 18.1%.

Only 10 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Thursday, 1,106 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 1,106 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.