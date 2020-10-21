COVID-19 in South Dakota: 582 new total cases; Death toll rises to 333; Active cases at 8,688

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases and current hospitalizations both increased as three new COVID-19 deaths were announced Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 333 in South Dakota. There have been 110 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic. The new deaths were two men and one women listed in the 60-69, 70-79 and 80+ age ranges.

On Wednesday, 582 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 35,044, up from Tuesday (34,457). On Tuesday, the DOH changed its website to not list new total cases on the SD overview tab of its dashboard. KELOLAND News has been counting the number of new total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to report on the new total cases. There were 558 new PCR cases and 24 new antigen cases announced for 582 new cases Wednesday.

Total recovered cases are now at 26,023, up from Tuesday (25,686).

Active cases are now at 8,688, up from Tuesday (8,441) and another record daily amount.

Current hospitalizations are now at 332, up from Tuesday (329). Total hospitalizations are at 2,239, up from Tuesday (2,193).

Total persons tested negative is at 201,206, up from Tuesday (200,269).

There were 1,519 new persons tested reported on Wednesday.

