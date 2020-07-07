COVID-19 in South Dakota: 58 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 98; Active cases at 875

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota increased to 98 with one new death reported Tuesday, according to the latest daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was listed as a man, age range 70-79 located in Minnehaha County. South Dakota’s largest county has now accounted for 59 deaths.

On Tuesday, there were 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced, bringing the state’s total to 7,163, up from Monday (7,105). There were 127 new recoveries announced for a total of 6,190, up from Monday (6,063).

Active cases are at 875, down from Monday (945).

Current hospitalizations are 64, down from Monday (69). Total hospitalizations are at 699, up from Monday (692).

There are now a total of 78,202 negative tests announced, up from Monday (77,198). A total of 1,062 new test results were announced Tuesday. Monday there were 300 new tests reported and on Sunday there were 173 new tests reported.