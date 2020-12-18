COVID-19 in South Dakota: 575 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,329; Active cases at 8,773

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,329. There have been 383 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 15 men and 13 women listed in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (2), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (6) and 80+(16).

On Friday, 575 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 93,772, up from Thursday (93,197). Total recovered cases are now at 83,670, up from Thursday. (83,140).

Active cases are now at 8,773, up from Thursday (8,756). South Dakota hasn’t been under 9,000 active cases since Oct. 21.

Current hospitalizations are now at 387, down from Thursday (406). Total hospitalizations are at 5,348, up from Thursday (5,317). Current hospitalizations haven’t been below 400 since Oct. 27.

Total persons tested negative is now at 264,794, up from Thursday (263,719).

There were 1,650 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 34%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 17.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 18.7%.

Only 10 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Friday, 3,479 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 3,479 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.