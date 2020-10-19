COVID-19 in South Dakota: 567 new total cases; Death toll remains at 323; Active cases at 8,388

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations from the virus both increased in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 567 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 33,836, up from Sunday (33,269). Total recovered cases are now now at 25,125, up from Sunday (24,934).

Active cases, which surpassed 8,000 on Sunday, are now at 8,388. That number is another daily record.

The death toll remained at 323 with 100 deaths being recorded in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic.

Persons currently in the hospital is at 304, up from Sunday (300). Total persons hospitalized, which includes only S.D. residents, is at 2,146, up from Sunday (2,119).

Total persons tested negative is now at 198,614, up from Sunday (197,778).

There were 1,403 new persons tested reported on Monday.

Only eight counties are listed as having moderate community spread, the other 58 counties in South Dakota are listed as having substantial community spread.