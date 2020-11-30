COVID-19 in South Dakota: 564 new total cases; Death toll rises to 946; Active cases at 17,184

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 80,000 coronavirus cases as three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 946. There have been 531 deaths reported in November. The new deaths were two men and one women with two in the 70-79 age range and one in the 60-69 age range. The deaths were reported in Day, Fall River and Hutchinson Counties.

On Monday, 564 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 80,464, up from Sunday (79,900). Total recovered cases are now at 62,334, up from Monday (62,027).

Active cases are now at 17,184, up from Sunday (16,930).

Current hospitalizations are at 546, up from Sunday (544). Total hospitalizations are at 4,502, up from Sunday (4,468).

Total persons tested negative is now at 248,388, up from Sunday (247,844).

On Monday, 1,108 new persons tested were reported. Monday’s new person tested positivity-rate is 50%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity-rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity-rate is reported at 17%.

Only six of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.