COVID-19 in South Dakota: 562 confirmed cases; Death toll rises to 258; Active cases at 4,511

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Ten more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 and current hospitalizations for the virus reached another daily record high, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

The death toll increased to 258. Of the 10 new deaths reported, seven are men and three are women with three coming in the 80+ age range, four in the 70-79 age range and three and 60-69 age range. The new deaths were in the following counties: One in Beadle, two in Codington, one in Lake, one in Lincoln, one in Meade, two in Pennington, one in Turner and one in Union.

On Wednesday, there were 562 new confirmed coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 25,906, up from Tuesday (24,876). Total recoveries are now at 21,137, up from Tuesday (20,449).

Active cases are at 4,511, up from Tuesday (4,179).

Current hospitalizations are now at 273, up from Tuesday (250). Total hospitalizations are at 1,697, up from Tuesday (1,670).

Total persons tested negative is now at 182,874, up from Tuesday (176,601).

There were 6,835 new persons tested reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the DOH added “probable cases” to case counts. A probably case includes persons with positive antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. There were 47 “probable cases” announced with 562 new confirmed cases. Confirmed cases are people with positive RT-PCR tests.

The state added 421 new “probable cases” to the total case count on Wednesday. There are 25,906 total cases (25,433 confirmed cases and 473 probable cases).