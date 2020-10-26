COVID-19 in South Dakota: 538 new total cases; Death toll remains at 375; Active cases at 11,061

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations for COVID-19 both increased in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 538 new total cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 39,741, up from Sunday (39,203). Total recovered cases are now at 28,305, up from Sunday (28,083).

Active cases are at 11,061, up from Sunday (10,745).

The death toll remained at 375.

Current hospitalizations are at 377, up from Sunday (366). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is at 2,453, up from Sunday (2,436).

Total persons tested negative is now at 207,353, up from Sunday (206,727).

There were 1,164 new persons tested reported on Monday.