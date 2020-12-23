COVID-19 in South Dakota: 531 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,389; Active cases at 7,314

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported along with another drop in active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll is now at 1,389. There have been 443 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were six men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (6).

In Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 531 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 96,040, up from Tuesday (95,509). Total recovered cases are now at 87,337, up from Tuesday (86,501).

Active cases are now at 7,314, down from Tuesday (7,627). South Dakota was last under 8,000 active cases on Oct. 17.

Current hospitalizations are now at 337, down from Tuesday (341). Total hospitalizations are at 5,492, up from Tuesday (5,461).

Total persons tested negative is now at 269,086, up from Tuesday (268,089).

There were 1,528 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 34%.

The latest 7-day PCR test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 16.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 20.9%.

Fifty of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread. Eleven counties are listed having “moderate” community spread. Campbell County, Harding County, Hyde County and Sully County are listed as having “minimal” community spread. Jones County is now listed as having no community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Wednesday, 7,844 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 7,844 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.