COVID-19 in South Dakota: 529 new total cases; Death toll rises to 438; Active cases at 13,325

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death and a rise in active coronavirus cases were reported Monday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll rose to 438. The new death was a women in the 80+ age range in Grant County.

On Monday, 529 new coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 47,850, up from Sunday (47,324). There were 496 PCR cases and 33 antigen cases for a total of 529 new total cases. Total recovered cases are now at 34,087, up from Sunday (33,749).

Active cases are at 13,325, up from Sunday (13,138).

Current hospitalizations are now at 402, down from Sunday (421). Total hospitalizations are at 2,755, up from Sunday (2,721).

Total persons tested negative is now at 215,287, up from Sunday (214,841).

There were 975 new persons tested reported on Monday.

