COVID-19 in South Dakota: 509 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,110; Active cases at 16,814

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations both increased in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 1,110. There have been 164 deaths reported in December.

On Monday, there were 509 new total coronavirus cases announced bringing the state’s total case count to 86,500, up from Sunday (85,991). Total recovered cases are now at 68,576, up from Sunday (68,449).

Active cases are now at 16,814, up from Sunday (16,432).

Current hospitalizations are now at 503, up from Sunday (497). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,872, up from Sunday (4,835).

Total persons tested negative is now at 254,695, up from Sunday (254,004).

There were 1,200 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 42%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 10.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The 1-day PCR test positivity rate for Sunday is 12%.

Only seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.