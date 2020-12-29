COVID-19 in South Dakota: 501 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,446; Active cases at 5,738

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than 90,000 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19, while 501 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 1,446. There have been 500 deaths reported in December.

On Tuesday, 501 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 98,158, up from Monday (97,657). Total recovered cases are now at 90,974, up from Monday (89,688).

Active cases are now at 5,738, down from Monday (6,523). South Dakota was last under 6,000 active cases on Oct. 12.

Current hospitalizations are at 303, up from Monday (288). Total hospitalizations are at 5,605, up from Monday (5,583).

Total persons negative is now at 272,001, up from Monday (271,612).

There were 890 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 56%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 19.8%.

Forty-four South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 13 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and nine South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Tuesday, 9,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5,955 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 15,830 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.