COVID-19 in South Dakota: 50 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 146; Active cases at 1,060

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported and active cases decreased in the latest COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 50 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,713, up from Monday (9,663). There are now 8,507 recovered cases, 136 more than Monday (8,371).

Active cases are at 1,060, down from Monday (1,146).

Current hospitalizations are at 57, down from Monday (63). Total ever hospitalized is now at 887, up from Monday (882).

The death toll remained at 146.

Total negative people tested negative is now at 112,696, up from Monday (111,814). A total of 932 new tests were reported on Tuesday.