COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 91; Active cases at 801

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota remained at 91, according to Tuesday’s report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 48 new positive cases announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 6,764, up from Monday (6,716). Total recoveries increased to 5,872 with 54 more announced on Tuesday, up from Monday (5,818).

Active cases are now at 801, down from Monday (807).

Current hospitalizations are at 62, down from Monday (70). Total hospitalizations are at 666, up from Monday (657).

There were 73,324 negative test results reported Tuesday, up from Monday (72,741). There were a total of 631 tests reported Tuesday which brought June’s total test numbers to 36,010.

Minnehaha County is at 3,610 total positive cases, while Beadle County is at 524, Pennington County is up to 518, Lincoln County is at 343, Brown County is at 342 and Union County is at 123.

Oglala Lakota County is at 85, Charles Mix County and Clay County are both at 82.