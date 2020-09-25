COVID-19 in South Dakota: 457 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 216; Active cases at 3,507

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by six to 216 according to the latest update from the state department of health.

There have now been 49 deaths reported in September, the deadliest month of the pandemic. Of the 6 new deaths reported, 5 were men and 1 was a woman. Three were listed in the 80+ age range, 2 in the 50-59 age range and 1 70-79 age range. Two new deaths were in Gregory County (3), 1 in Minnehaha County (81), 1 in Butte County (3), 1 in Douglas County and 1 in Meade County (5).

On Friday, there were 457 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 20,554, up from Thursday (20,097). There have now been 16,831 recovered cases, up from Thursday (16,596).

Active cases increased to 3,507 from Thursday (3,291).

Current hospitalizations stayed the same as Thursday’s reported number of 194. Total hospitalizations, which include only South Dakota residents, are now at 1,400, up from Thursday (1,375).

Total persons tested negative is now at 163,393, up from Thursday (161,564).

A total of 2,286 new persons tested was reported on Friday.