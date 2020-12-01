COVID-19 in South Dakota: 448 new total cases; Death toll rises to 948; Active cases at 14,088

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported along with a large decrease in active cases in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 948. There were 531 deaths reported in November. Two new deaths were reported in the 80+ age range and one in the 70-79 age range. One previously reported death was removed from the 50-59 age range. KELOLAND News has reached out to the Department of Health for clarification and will update this story when the information is made available.

On Tuesday, 448 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 80,912, up from Monday (80,464). Total recovered cases are now at 65,876, up from Monday (62,334).

Active cases are now at 14,088, down from Monday (17,184). South Dakota hasn’t been less than 15,000 active coronavirus cases since Nov. 6.

Current hospitalizations are at 547, up from Monday (546). Total hospitalizations are at 4,572, up from Monday (4,502).

Total persons tested negative is now at 249,621, up from Monday (248,388).

There were 1,681 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 26%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 14.9%.

Only six of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.