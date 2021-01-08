COVID-19 in South Dakota: 448 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,556; Active cases at 5,241

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,556. The new deaths were seven men and five women with three in the 60-69 age range, four in the 70-79 age range and five in the 80 and older age range.

On Friday, 448 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 102,580, up from Thursday (102,132). Total recovered cases are now at 95,783, up from Thursday (94,513).

Active cases are now at 5,241, down from Thursday (6,075).

Current hospitalizations are at 247, down from Thursday (264). Total hospitalizations are at 5,851, up from Thursday (5,829).

Total persons negative is now at 279,212, up from Thursday (278,102).

There were 1,558 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 28%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 15%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.3%.

Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Friday, 16,877 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 18,734 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 33,644 total persons. There’s been 1,967 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.