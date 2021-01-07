COVID-19 in South Dakota: 448 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,544; Active cases at 6,075

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-five new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Thursday by the state health department.

The death toll is now at 1,544. The new deaths were 18 men and seven women in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1), 40-49 (1), 50-59 (2), 60-69 (3), 70-79 (5) and 80+(13).

On Thursday, 448 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 102,132, up from Wednesday (101,684). Total recovered cases are now at 94,513, up from Wednesday (93,778).

Active cases are now at 6,075 down from Wednesday (6,387).

Current hospitalizations are at 264, the same as Wednesday (264). Total hospitalizations are at 5,829, up from Wednesday (5,805).

Total persons negative is now at 278,102, up from Wednesday (277,357).

There were 1,193 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 37%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 17.4%.

Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Thursday, 15,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 16,976 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 31,473 total persons. There’s been 842 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one for the two doses for Moderna. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.