COVID-19 in South Dakota: 445 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,488; Active cases at 5,696

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,488. There have been 542 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 12 men and 12 women listed in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 70-79 (7) and 80+ (14).

On Thursday, 445 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 99,164, up from Wednesday (98,720). Total recovered cases are now at 91,980, up from Wednesday (91,527).

Active cases are now at 5,696, down from Wednesday (5,729). South Dakota was last under 6,000 active cases was on Oct. 12.

Current hospitalizations are at 297, up from Wednesday (293). Total hospitalizations are at 5,672, up from Wednesday (5,639).

Total persons negative is now at 273,476, up from Wednesday (272,739).

There were 1,182 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 37%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 15.6%.

Forty-four South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 13 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and nine South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Wednesday, 10,137 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 11,007 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 21,144 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.