COVID-19 in South Dakota: 436 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,381; Active cases at 7,627

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported Tuesday as South Dakota reported less than 8,000 active coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-October.

The death toll is at 1,381. There have been 435 deaths reported in December.

In Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 436 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 95,509, up from Monday (95,074). Total recovered cases are now at 86,501, up from Monday (85,320).

Active cases are now at 7,627, up from Monday (8,373). South Dakota was last under 8,000 active cases on Oct. 17.

Current hospitalizations are now at 341, down from Monday (344). Total hospitalizations are at 5,461, up from Monday (5,429).

Total persons tested negative is now at 268,089, up from Monday (267,246).

There were 1,278 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 34%.

The latest 7-day PCR test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 16.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.6%.

Fifty of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread. Eleven counties are listed having “moderate” community spread. Campbell County, Harding County, Hyde County and Sully County are listed as having “minimal” community spread. Jones County is now listed as having no community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Tuesday, 7,844 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 7,844 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.