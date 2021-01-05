COVID-19 in South Dakota: 434 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,513; Active cases at 6,034

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s latest 7-day PCR-test positivity rate is at 16.3% according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 1,513.

On Tuesday, 434 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 101,076, up from Monday (100,643). Total recovered cases are now at 93,529, up from Monday (93,099).

Active cases are now at 6,034, up from Monday (6,031).

Current hospitalizations are at 270, up from Monday (268). Total hospitalizations are at 5,764, up from Monday (5,742).

Total persons negative is now at 276,286, up from Monday (275,713).

There were 1,007 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 43%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 18.1%.

Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Tuesday, 12,734 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,526 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 27,260 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.