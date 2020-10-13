COVID-19 in South Dakota: 414 new total cases; Death toll remains at 288; Active cases at 6,044

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than 300 people in South Dakota are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 414 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 29,339, up from Monday (28,925). Total recovered cases is now at 23,007, up from Monday (22,575).

The death toll remained at 288.

Active cases are now at 6,044, down 18 from Monday (6,062).

Current hospitalizations are now at 302, up from Monday (278). Total hospitalizations increased 25 from Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,911.

Total persons tested negative is now at 191,063, up from Monday (190,319).

There were 1,158 new persons tested reported on Tuesday.