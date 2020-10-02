COVID-19 in South Dakota: 386 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 237; Active cases at 3,987

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is approaching nearly 4,000 active coronavirus cases as one new COVID-19 death was announced on Friday by the state department of health.

On Friday, 386 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 23,522, up from Thursday (23,136). Recovered cases increased to 19,298, up from Thursday (19,068).

Active cases increased to 3,987 from Thursday (3,832). The death toll increased to 237.

The new death was a woman in the 80+ age range.

Current hospitalizations is at 220, up from Thursday (214). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 1,588, up from Thursday (1,578).

Persons tested negative is now at 172,739, up from Thursday (171,867).

There were 1,258 new persons tested reported on Friday.