COVID-19 in South Dakota: 35 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 91; Active cases at 807

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 35 new positive coronavirus cases were announced from 564 new reported tests on Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 35 new positive cases announced Monday, bringing the state’s total to 6,716, up from Sunday (6,681). There were 67 new recoveries announced for a total of 5,819, up from Sunday (5,752).

Active cases are now at 807, down from Sunday (838).

Current hospitalizations are at 70, down from Sunday (75). Total hospitalizations are now at 657, up from Sunday (652).

The death toll remains at 91.

There were 72,741 negative tests, up from Sunday (72,212). A total of 564 new tests were reported on Monday.

Minnehaha County has a total of 3,600 positive cases, while Beadle County is second with 523 positive cases, Pennington County is at 513, Brown County is at 342, Lincoln County is at 341 and Union County is at 121.