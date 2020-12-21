COVID-19 in South Dakota: 347 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,381; Active cases at 8,373

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,381. There have been 435 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were eight men and 12 women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (8); 80+ (11).

On Monday, 347 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 95,074, up from Sunday (94,727). Total recovered cases are now at 85,320, up from Sunday. (85,096).

Active cases are now at 8,373, up from Sunday (8,270).

Current hospitalizations are now at 344, down from Sunday (345). Total hospitalizations are at 5,429, up from Sunday (5,411).

Total persons tested negative is now at 267,246, up from Sunday (266,558).

There were 1,035 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 33%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 17.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 15.1%.

Fifty of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread. Eleven counties are listed having “moderate” community spread. Campbell County, Harding County, Hyde County and Sully County are listed as having “minimal” community spread. Jones County is now listed as having no community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Monday, 7,516 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 7,516 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.