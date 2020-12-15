COVID-19 in South Dakota: 345 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,261; Active cases at 11,519

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll increased to 1,261. There have been 315 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were one man and one woman in the 60-69 age range and 80+ age range. The new deaths were in Bennett and Pennington Counties.

On Tuesday, 345 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 91,699, up from Monday (91,354). Total recovered cases are now at 78,919, up from Monday (77,472).

Active cases are now at 11,519, down from Monday (12,623). South Dakota hasn’t been under 12,000 active cases since late October.

Current hospitalizations are now at 435, down from Monday (441). Total hospitalizations are at 5,242, up from Monday (5,200).

Total persons tested negative is now at 261,583, up from Monday (261,193).

There were 735 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 47%.

As of Monday, South Dakota ranks 47 out of 50 states in the number of new tests reported in the last seven days per 100,000 residents.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 9.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.6%.

Only 10 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.