COVID-19 in South Dakota: 317 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,259; Active cases at 12,623

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to decline along with a decrease in new persons tested for the virus in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 1,259. There have been 313 deaths reported in December.

On Monday, 317 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 91,354, up from Sunday (91,038). Total recovered cases are now at 77,472, up from Sunday (77,032).

Active cases are now at 12,623, down from Sunday (12,747). Until this weekend, South Dakota hasn’t been under 13,000 active cases since late October.

Current hospitalizations are now at 441, up from Sunday (436). Total hospitalizations are at 5,200, up from Sunday (5,174).

Total persons tested negative is now at 261,193, up from Sunday (260,818).

There were 691 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 45%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 10.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.1%.

Only 10 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.