COVID-19 in South Dakota: 283 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 177; Active cases at 2,515

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 approached 100 and active cases climbed back over 2,500 in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Friday, 283 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 16,117, up from Thursday (15,834). There are now 13,425 recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, up from Thursday (13,201).

Active cases are now at 2,515, up from Thursday (2,456).

The death toll remained at 177.

Current hospitalizations are at 98, up 15 Thursday (83). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,138, up from Thursday (1,120).

Total persons tested negative is now at 144,846, up from Thursday (143,416).

There was 1,713 new persons tested reported on Friday.