COVID-19 in South Dakota: 278 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 248; Active cases at 4,179

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Tuesday, but current hospitalizations reached another daily high, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 278 new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 24,876, up from Monday (24,598). Total recoveries are at 20,449, up from Monday (20,076).

Active cases are now at 4,179, down from Monday (4,274).

Current hospitalizations are now at 250, up from Monday (241) and a new daily record. Total hospitalizations are now at 1,670, up from Monday (1,642).

Total persons negative is now at 176,601, up from Monday (175,845).

There were 1,034 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. The positivity rate for Tuesday is 27 percent.

The death toll remained at 248.