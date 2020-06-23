COVID-19 in South Dakota: 27 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 83; Active cases at 773

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased to 83 as two new deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

The two new deaths were listed as in the 80+ age range and 70-79 age range. One new death was male and one female. One was in Minnehaha County and one was in Pennington County.

Minnehaha County now has 54 deaths, the most in South Dakota. Pennington County is at 11 deaths.

There were 27 new positive cases announced, bring the state’s total to 6,353, up from Monday (6,326). Recoveries increased to 5,497 with 50 new recoveries announced Tuesday.

Active cases are now at 773, down from Monday (808). It’s the first time active cases in South Dakota have been below 800 since May 6.

Current hospitalizations of South Dakota residents are at 85, down three from Monday (88). Total hospitalizations are at 624, up eight from Monday (616).

There were 67,633 negative tests, up from Monday (67,003).