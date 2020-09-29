COVID-19 in South Dakota: 259 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 223; Active cases at 3,684

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Tuesday, according to the latest daily update from the state department of health.

The new deaths bring the state’s total death count to 223. Of the five new deaths, four were men and one was a woman with three listed in the 80+ age range and two in the 70-79 age range. Two deaths were in Codington County (6), one in Lawrence County (5), one in Clay County (6) and one in Fall River County (4).

There were 259 new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 21,997, up from Monday (21,738). Recovered cases, people removed from isolation status, are now at 18,090, up from Monday (17,692).

Active cases decreased to at 3,684, down from Monday’s record daily high of 3,828.

Current hospitalizations are at 211, up from Monday (209). Total hospitalizations, which include only South Dakota residents ever hospitalized from COVID-19, are now at 1,511, up from Monday (1,488).

Total persons tested negative is now at 167,149, up from Monday (166,606).

There were 802 new persons tested reported on Monday.