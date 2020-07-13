COVID-19 in South Dakota: 25 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 872

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — According to the latest testing results from the South Dakota Department of Health, South Dakota has more than 7,500 positive COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, 25 new positive test results were reported, bringing the state’s total to 7,524, up from Sunday (7,499). There are now 6,543 total recoveries, 21 more than Sunday (6,522).

Active cases increased to 872 from Sunday (868).

Current hospitalizations are at 63, up from Sunday (53). Total hospitalizations are at 742, up from Sunday (738).

The death toll remained at 109.

Negative test results are at 83,854, up from Sunday (83,109).

There were a total of 770 new tests were reported Monday.