COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,138 new total cases; Death toll rises to 888; Active cases at 16,382

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, which contained two days worth of data.

The death toll rose to 888. There have been 473 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The new deaths were 20 women and 19 men listed in the following age ranges: 80+ (20), 70-79 (12), 60-69 (6) and 40-49 (1). The counties for the new deaths were listed in: Beadle (3), Brown (2), Clay (1), Codington (4), Corson (1), Davison (2), Day (2), Fall River (1), Grant (1), Gregory (1), Hughes (1), Hutchinson (1), Lincoln (2), McCook (4), Minnehaha (3), Oglala Lakota (1), Pennington (2), Spink (2) and Turner (4).

Friday’s update contained 48 hours worth of data instead of 24 hours because the DOH did not update the dashboard on Thanksgiving.

On Friday, 2,138 new total coronavirus cases were reported in the past 48 hours bringing the state’s total case count to 78,280, up from Wednesday (76,142). There are now more than 60,000 recovered cases at 61,010, up from Wednesday (59,981).

Active cases increased to 16,382 from Wednesday (15,312).

Current hospitalizations are at 569, down by one from Wednesday (570). Total hospitalized are now at 4,353, up from Wednesday (4,243).

Total persons tested negative is now at 245,204, up from Wednesday (242,212).

There were 5,130 new persons tested reported on Friday, which included two reporting days. The 2-day new person test-positivity rate is 41% for Friday.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 14%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Only four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.