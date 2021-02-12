COVID-19 in South Dakota: 209 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,831; Active cases at 2,180

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: This story was updated to reflect hospitalizations numbers are down; the active cases number was corrected to 2,180.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 110,000 COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced two new deaths due to COVID-19, as 209 new cases were reported on Friday.

The death toll is now at 1,831. The new deaths were one man and one woman with one listed in the 70-79 age range and one in the 80+ age range.

According to the latest update, 209 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 110,068, up from Thursday (109,859).

Total recovered cases are now at 106,057, up from Thursday (105,821).

Active cases are now at 2,180, down from Thursday (2,209).

Current hospitalizations are at 84, down from Thursday (104). The last time South Dakota was under 100 current hospitalizations was Sept. 11. Total hospitalizations are at 6,425.

Total persons negative is now at 302,108, from Thursday (301,446).

There were 871 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 23%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.8%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Friday, 66,897 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 76,117 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 98,167 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 24,424 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 20,423 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.