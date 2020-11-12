COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2,020 new total cases; Death toll remains at 567; Active cases at 18,722

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time, more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Dakota in Thursday’s update from the state health department.

On Thursday, 2,020 coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 60,716, up from Wednesday (58,696). Total recovered cases are now at 41,427, up from Wednesday (40,668).

Active cases are now at 18,722, up from Wednesday (17,461) and a single-day record.

The death toll remained at 567. There have been 142 deaths since Nov. 1

Current hospitalizations are at 551, up from Wednesday (543). Total hospitalizations are at 3,455, up from Wednesday (3,389).

Total persons tested negative is now at 225,372, up from Wednesday (224,424).

There were 2,968 new persons tested reported on Thursday. The new person test positivity-rate for Thursday is 68 percent.

