COVID-19 in South Dakota: 20 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,030; Active cases at 174

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are up slightly in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains at 2,030.

There were 20 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,512, up from Friday’s report (124,492).

Active cases are now at 174, up from Friday (170).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 21, compared to Friday (15). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,851.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,308, up from Friday (122,292).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 363,415, up from Friday (363,141).

There were 294 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 6.8%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.4%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 2.1%.

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

As of Monday, 56.61% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 52.19% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 367,758 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 295,843 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,350 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 143,413 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 176,059 who have received two doses of Pfizer.