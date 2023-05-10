SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 data for South Dakota will no longer be reported weekly.

According to a message on the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the May 10 report is the final weekly update for the respiratory disease season as the COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11, 2023. The note says a “new, simplified COVID-19 dashboard will be released at the end of June 2023.”

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two to 3,231. New deaths reported include two women in the 80+ age range. Deaths were reported in the following counties: Lawrence and Minnehaha.

Active cases are now at 133, down from 209 the week before. There were 257 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, 2022, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 33 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is the same as last week. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,767 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 282,895 up from last week (282,679). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 279,531.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.