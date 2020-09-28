COVID-19 in South Dakota: 197 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 218; Active cases at 3,828

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb in South Dakota but current hospitalizations decreased by seven according to the latest update from the state department of health.

On Monday, 197 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 21,738, up from Sunday (21,541). One week ago, South Dakota had 18,869 total positive cases.

Total recoveries are now at 17,692, up 159 from Sunday (17,533).

Active cases are at 3,828, another new daily record and up from Sunday (3,790).

The death toll remained at 218.

Current hospitalizations are at 209, down from Sunday (216). Total South Dakotans ever hospitalized is now at 1,488, up from Sunday (1,473).

Total persons tested negative is now at 166,606, up from Sunday (165,963).

There were 840 new persons tested reported on Monday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests