COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,855 new total cases; Death toll rises to 621; Active cases at 18,747

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota reported a record amount of COVID-19 deaths with 53 new deaths in Saturday’s update by the state health department.

The death toll rose to 621. There have been 196 deaths reported since Nov. 1. New deaths reported on Saturday were 29 women and 24 men with one listed in the 30-39 age range, two in the 50-59 age range, three in the 60-69 age range, 13 in the 70-79 age range and 34 in the 80+ age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Beadle (2), Bon Homme (2), Brookings, Brown, Brule (2), Codington (4), Corson, Davison, Faulk, Grant, Gregory (2), Jackson, Lincoln (3), McCook (6), Meade, Minnehaha (10), Moody (2), Oglala Lakota, Pennington (4), Roberts (3), Turner (2), Union and Ziebach.

On Saturday, 1,855 new total coronavirus cases (1,680 PCR and 175 antigen) were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 64,182, up from Friday (62,327). Total recovered cases are now at 44,814, up from Friday (43,132).

The state also reported a new active case count record. Active cases are now at 18,747, up from Friday (18,627).

Current hospitalizations are at 549, down from Friday (556). Total hospitalizations are now at 3,598, up from Friday (3,540).

Total persons tested negative is now at 227,641, up from Friday (226,334).

There were 3,162 new persons tested reported on Saturday. On Saturday, the new person test positivity-rate is 59 percent. The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 21.6 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 61 are considered “substantial” community spread with five counties listed as “moderate” community spread.