COVID-19 in South Dakota: 181 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 248; Active cases at 4,274

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: South Dakota Department of Health officials say there were 181 new positive coronavirus cases on Monday. One previously reported Custer County case was deduplicated in the data.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to climb in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

On Monday, 181 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 24,598, up from Sunday (24,418). Total recoveries is now at 20,076, up from Sunday (19,902).

Active cases increased to 4,274 from Sunday (4,268). The death toll remained at 248.

Current hospitalizations are now at 241, up from Sunday (232). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 1,642, up from Sunday (1,632).

Total persons negative is now at 175,845, up from Sunday (175,357).

There were 668 new persons tested reported on Monday.

Last week, South Dakota health officials announced they will hold weekly COVID-19 media briefings on Wednesdays, instead of twice-a-week meetings which took place on Mondays and Thursdays.