COVID-19 in South Dakota: 163 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 184; Active cases at 2,499

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases and current hospitalizations remained high in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 163 new positive cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the state’s total to 16,801, up from Sunday (16,638). There are now 14,118 recovered cases, persons who can no longer transmit the virus, up from Sunday (13,993).

Active cases increased to 2,499 from Sunday (2,461).

The death toll remained at 184.

There are now 110 persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19, the same as Sunday (110). Total hospitalization is at 1,171, up from Sunday (1,165). Only South Dakota residents are used in the total hospitalized number.

There are now 148,338 persons tested negative, up from Sunday (147,318).

A total of 1,183 new persons tested were reported on Monday.