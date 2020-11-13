COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,611 new total cases; Death toll rises to 568; Active cases at 18,627

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death and more than 1,500 new total coronavirus cases were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll rose to 568. There have been 143 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The new death was a man in the 80+ age range.

On Friday, 1,611 new total coronavirus cases (1,482 PCR and 129 antigen) were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 62,327, up from Thursday (60,716). Total recovered cases are now at 43,132, up from Thursday (41,427).

Active cases are now at 18,627, down from Thursday (18,722).

Current hospitalizations are at 556, up from Thursday (551). Total hospitalizations are now at 3,540, up from Thursday (3,455).

Total persons tested negative is now at 226,334, up from Thursday (225,372).

There were 2,573 new persons tested reported on Friday. On Friday, the new person test positivity-rate is 62 percent. The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 20.3 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 61 are considered “substantial” community spread with five counties listed as “moderate” community spread.