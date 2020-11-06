COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,488 new total cases; Death toll rises to 510; Active cases at 14,426

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the second day in a row, the state of South Dakota reported a record amount of COVID-19 deaths with 28 new deaths in Friday’s update by the state health department.

The death toll is now at 510. There have been 78 deaths since Nov. 1 and 337 deaths since Oct. 1. The new deaths were 17 women and 11 men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (2); 70-79 (9); 80+ (16).

There were 1,488 new total coronavirus cases reported on Friday bringing the state’s total case count to 52,639, up from Thursday (51,151). Total recovered cases are now at 37,703, up from Thursday (37,059).

Active cases are at 14,426, a new single-day record and up from Thursday (13,610).

Current hospitalizations are now at 493, a single-day record and up from Thursday (475). Total hospitalizations are at 3,023, up from Thursday (2,955).

Total persons tested negative is now at 219,551, up from Thursday (217,985).

There were 3,054 new persons tested reported on Friday. The new person test-positivity rate for Friday is 48 percent.