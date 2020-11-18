COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,387 new total cases; Death toll rose to 674; Active cases at 19,240

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 30 more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the department of health.

New deaths listed were 16 men and 14 women with two people in the 60-69 age range, 11 people in the 70-79 age range, 17 in the 80 and older range.

The death toll rose to 674. There have been 249 deaths reported since Nov. 1. New deaths listed were 16 men and 14 women with two listed in the 60-69 age range, eleven in the 70-79 age range and 17 in the 80 and older age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Bon Homme, Brookings, Butte, Codington, Custer, Davison (2), Gregory (2), Hughes, Kingsbury (2), Lawrence (4), Lincoln (2), Lyman, Minnehaha (4), Oglala Lakota (4), Pennington, Turner and Union County.

On Wednesday, 1,387 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 68,671, up from Tuesday (67,284). Total recovered cases are now at 48,757, up from Tuesday (48,016).

Related Content South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 daily test results

Active cases are at 19,240, up from Tuesday (18,624).

Current hospitalizations are at 593, up 11 from Tuesday (582). Total hospitalizations are at 3,864, up from Tuesday (3,769).

Total persons tested negative are now at 232,302, up from Tuesday (231,075).

There were 2,614 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. The new person test positivity-rate is 53 percent for Wednesday. The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 19.1 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Sixty-two of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as “substantial” community spread. Four counties are listed as “moderate” community spread.