COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,362 new total cases; Death toll rises to 567; Active cases at 17,461

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 567. There have been 142 deaths since Nov. 1. The new deaths were 17 men and 10 women listed in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 60-69 (2), 70-79 (7) and 80+ (17).

On Wednesday, 1,362 new coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 58,696, up from Tuesday (57,334). Total recovered cases are now at 40,668, up from Tuesday (40,199).

Active cases are now at 17,461, up from Tuesday (16,595) and another single-day record.

Current hospitalizations are now at 543, down from Tuesday (607). Total hospitalizations are now at 3,389, up from Tuesday (3,277).

Total persons tested negative is now at 224,424, up from Tuesday (223,365).

There were 2,421 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. The new persons tested positivity-rate for Wednesday is 56 percent.

Sixty-one of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as substantial community spread.