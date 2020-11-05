COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,360 new total cases; Death toll rises to 480; Active cases at 13,610

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 50,000 total coronavirus cases and 22 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday by the state health department.

The death toll is now at 482. There have been 259 deaths reported since Oct. 1. The new deaths are 14 men and eight women listed in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 60-69 (4), 70-79 (9) and 80+ (8).

On Thursday, 1,360 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 51,151, up from Wednesday (49,791). Total recovered cases are now at 37,095, up 1,672 from Wednesday (35,423).

Active cases went down to 13,610 ahead of Wednesday (13,908).

Current hospitalizations are now at 475, down from Wednesday (483). Total hospitalizations are now at 2,955, up from Wednesday (2,873).

Total persons tested negative is now at 217,985, up from Wednesday (217,005).

There were 2,340 new persons tested reported on Thursday. The new person test positivity-rate is 58 percent for Thursday.