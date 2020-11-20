COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,328 new total cases; Death toll rises to 741; Active cases at 18,407

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 741. There have been 326 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The new deaths were 21 women and 15 men listed in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (4); 70-79 (8); 80+ (23).

On Friday, 1,328 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 71,070, up from Thursday (69,742). Total recovered cases are now at 51,922, up from Thursday (51,153).

Active cases are now at 18,407, up from Thursday (17,884).

Current hospitalizations are at 574, down from Thursday (578). Total hospitalizations are now at 3,993, up from Thursday (3,922).

Total persons tested negative is now at 235,799, up from Thursday (233,527).

There were 3,600 new persons tested reported on Thursday. The new person test positivity-rate is 36 percent for Thursday.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 18.6 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 15.8%.