COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,291 new total cases; Death toll rises to 995; Active cases at 14,857

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Forty-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 995. There have been 49 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 24 men and 23 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 60-69 (8), 70-79 (8) and 80+ (30).

On Wednesday, 1,291 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 82,203, up from Tuesday (80,912). Total recovered cases are now at 66,351, up from Tuesday (65,876).

Active cases went up to 14,857 from Tuesday (14,088).

Current hospitalizations are at 531, down from Tuesday (547). Total hospitalizations are at 4,626, up from Tuesday (4,572).

Total persons tested negative is now at 250,337, up from Tuesday (249,621).

There were 2,007 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 64%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Only six of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.