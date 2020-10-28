COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,270 new total cases; Death toll rises to 384; Active cases at 11,933

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths as well as single-day records for active cases and current hospitalizations were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll increased to 384. In October, the deadliest month of the pandemic, there’s been 161 deaths in South Dakota. Wednesday’s new deaths were six men and three women with six in the 80+ age range, one in the 70-79 age range, one in the 60-69 age range and one 50-59 age range. The new deaths were reported in the following counties: two in Codington, two in Walworth, one in Brookings, one in Campbell, one in Lake, one in Minnehaha and one in Oglala Lakota.

On Wednesday, 1,270 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 42,000, up from Tuesday (40,730). Total recovered cases are now at 29,683, up from Tuesday (29,167).

Active cases are now at 11,933, up from Tuesday (11,188) and another single-day record. Two weeks ago, there were 6,604 active cases in South Dakota.

Current hospitalizations are at 412, up from Tuesday (395). Total hospitalizations are now at 2,545, up from Tuesday (2,483).

Total persons tested negative is now at 209,296, up from Tuesday (208,435).

There were 2,131 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s positivity rate was nearly 60%.