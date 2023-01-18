SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up 12 to 3,145. The 12 new deaths are seven women and five men in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (7). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Charles Mix, Davison, Kingsbury, McPherson, Minnehaha, Pennington (2), Spink and Yankton.

Active cases are now at 321, down from the week before (404). There were 464 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.South Dakota COVID-19 tracker

There are 57 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (52). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,299 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 273,354, up from last week (272,890). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 269,888.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.